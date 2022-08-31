Elizabeth Hurley Turns Up the Hot Vacation Vibes in Plunging Pink One-Piece Swimsuit

Elizabeth Hurley is soaking up those last days of summer by vacationing with another A-list celebrity: Elton John. The two best buds — he’s godfather to her 20-year-old son Damian Hurley — spent their Tuesday afternoon floating on a yacht in the South of France. It sounds fabulous to us!

Hurley, who has her own swimwear collection, Elizabeth Hurley Beach, always knows how to make a fashion statement when it comes to bathing suits. The one-piece halter swimsuit in a delicious pink color showed off her a daring V-plunging neckline. (See the photos HERE.) She accessorized the festive look with a sunhat, black sunglasses, and a stylish mesh skirt used as a beach coverup. It’s fitting that the 57-year-old actress donned her signature pink outfit since she continues to be an Estée Lauder spokeswoman, raising funds and awareness for The Breast Cancer Research Foundation.

Elizabeth Hurley exudes confidence in her recent bikini shot and makes the most out of summer. https://t.co/YSUnDLhYq7 — SheKnows (@SheKnows) August 9, 2022

It’s a fun time for The Royals star to celebrate because she reportedly signed a major deal to be the face of the Karen Millen fashion line for over $300,000. A source leaked the news to The Sun via the Daily Mail, sharing, “Elizabeth is a national treasure and the brand is excited by this high-profile deal.” She will be modeling their swimwear line because she’s done such an incredible job of showcasing her smaller collection to her fans on social media. No wonder Hurley was feeling pretty in pink!

Hurley will also be promoting her upcoming holiday film, Christmas in the Caribbean, later this fall. She spent much of the winter shooting the movie (it’s why fans saw so many beach bikini snapshots this year), so it’s going to be the perfect December treat.

Before you go, click here to see celebrity women over 50 whose bikini photos are blowing our minds.