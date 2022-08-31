Leonardo DiCaprio Was Seen Partying With a 22-Year-Old Model Amid News of His Recent Breakup

Well, that didn’t take long. Just one day after it was revealed that Leonardo DiCaprio had split with his much-younger girlfriend of four years, Camila Morrone, the 47-year-old actor’s latest model friend has already been identified.

While DiCaprio’s split wasn’t announced until Aug. 30, it reportedly happened earlier after he was spotted on a yacht in St. Tropez in July — and of course, he wasn’t alone. A 22-year-old Russian model, identified as Maria Beregova by the Daily Mail, was seen partying with the Oscar winner and his friends during his summer vacation. (See the photos HERE.) Naturally, her age is perfect for DiCaprio, who seems to prefer the company of under 25-year-old women (we graciously gave him one additional year since Morrone was 25 at the time of their split).

What’s curious about Beregova is that she, up until recently, was married to business mogul Ahmed Masoud Abdelhafid, whose grandfather had ties to dictator Colonel Muammar Gaddafi. She’s already resorted to changing back to her maiden name on social media, so a divorce happened right before the DiCaprio adventure, or is currently in progress. There aren’t many details about what went on during the holiday but judging from her glamorous LBD paired with sparkly heels and diamond-drop earrings z— it was an A-list trip.

DiCaprio being spotted with Beregova certainly won’t help with his age-gap reputation and social media had a ball with the breakup news. However, he doesn’t seem to be bothered one bit and is already continuing a pattern of dating models under the age of 25. Sigh.

