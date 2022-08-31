Donald Trump’s Truth Social Posts Reached a New Level of Hysteria Amid New Photos From FBI Raid

Former President Donald Trump isn’t happy about what the FBI investigation has uncovered after its raid on his Mar-a-Lago estate. He’s never one to keep quiet when he’s unhappy, but his latest Truth Social posts show just how irritated he is after photographs of top-secret documents were released in the 36-page court filing .

He’s blaming the FBI agents who entered his home for “haphazardly” tossing the classified papers on the floor of his home. “Terrible the way the FBI, during the Raid of Mar-a-Lago, threw documents haphazardly all over the floor (perhaps pretending it was me that did it!), and then started taking pictures of them for the public to see,” wrote Donald Trump on Wednesday morning. (See the photo HERE.) He huffily added to the discourse, “Thought they wanted them kept Secret? Lucky I Declassified!”

This ongoing saga began in October 2021 with Donald Trump suing the Jan. 6 Select Committee from receiving the National Archives records and it’s only escalated from there. Once the Department of Justice got involved in February 2022, the investigation took on a far darker turn than anyone expected. The FBI wound up retrieving 33 boxes with over 100 classified records, according to the court documents obtained by the Daily Mail. No one seems to have a concise answer as to why Donald Trump held onto any of these papers, especially after he and his legal team were given numerous opportunities to turn them over before a search warrant was issued. In other words, this situation was highly avoidable.

That won’t stop him from claiming his innocence on his social media platform — Donald Trump will continue to defend himself. But with more evidence pouring in, it’s clear he’s feeling the heat from the feds.

