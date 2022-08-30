Sharon Stone Reveals How Skipping Botox Played a Role in Her Dating Life

Sharon Stone is 64 years old and feeling fabulous, but if you don’t love her for the skin she’s in — hit the road, Jack! The Basic Instinct star knows what she’s looking for in a man and a recent date gave her all the information she needed to realize that he’s not the one for her.

While Stone was on a date with a younger man, he inquired about whether she used Botox. She had a sharp answer to his rather rude question. “It would probably be really good for your ego and mine if I did,” she revealed in a cover story for Vogue Arabia. The relationship quickly fizzled out with the actress seeing him “one more time” and then he suddenly “wasn’t interested” anymore. Stone wasn’t heartbroken because she knows her self-worth, adding, “If you don’t see me for more than that, you’ll please find your way to the exit.” Preach, Sharon, preach!

.@sharonstone looks like a radiant goddess in this unedited, unfiltered mirror selfie! ✨ https://t.co/EAcBydu75h — SheKnows (@SheKnows) August 28, 2022

Anyone who follows Stone’s career already knows that she’s fessed up to Botox and filler “in the super fame” period of her life, but there’s a medical reason as to why she called it quits. “I had this massive stroke and a nine-day brain hemorrhage, and I had to have over 300 shots of Botox and filler to make the one side of my face come up again,” she said. That’s when her perspective about the injectables changed from “cute luxury to some kind of massive, painful neurological need.”

Stone doesn’t need any help to age gracefully, though, because she currently describes herself as “happy” and “joyful.” It’s “the most exciting and creative period of [her] life” and she’s proving that leaning into this season of life is the best place to be.

Before you go, click here to see all the celebrities who are dating or married to older women.