Brooklyn Decker Shared Some Seriously Sexy Andy Roddick Photos For the Tennis Star’s 40th Birthday

It’s tennis star Andy Roddick’s 40th birthday on Aug. 30 and even though he’s not on Instagram, wife Brooklyn Decker is making sure to celebrate. She didn’t just post any ordinary photo, the Grace and Frankie star grabbed a collection of old-school thirst-trap snapshots for her followers to enjoy.

Roddick has posed shirtless quite a bit, so the 35-year-old actress made sure to give his fans a few of those options. Decker also threw in a montage of bucket hats because… why not? And for good measure, a few images of his best Zoolander model pose, which he took very seriously. Decker captioned the carousel with a hilarious and sweet message, writing, “This stud turns 40 today. He doesn’t have Instagram so don’t you dare tell him I posted these gems. Be sure to send him birthday wishes on Twitter where all the other 40 somethings hang out. Time is moving at the speed of light. That’s good living, my friends.”

The couple has been married for 13 years and shares two kids, Hank, 6, and Steve, 4. Humor plays a big part in their relationship, which Decker joked is “hilariously transactional.” She explained to Us Weekly, “You’re like, ‘I’ve got the kids, you go buy the tampons, go get the diapers.’ … It’s very [much] like making a game plan for a football game. You’re drawing the X’s, and someone is going to tackle this job and the other one’s going to take care of this.” The secret to making their family work? “Efficiency is key,” she noted.

The most important thing in their relationship is finding “a few laughs along the way,” and judging from the looks of that adorable Instagram post — Roddick will appreciate his wife’s humorous birthday efforts.

Before you go, click here to see the longest celebrity marriages.