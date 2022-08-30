There are a lot of opinions surrounding President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness program. Many borrowers are happy to have $10,000-$20,000 of their loans wiped clean while others, who are not beneficiaries of the initiative, are criticizing that taxpayers are on the hook to help pay off these loans. Donald Trump Jr.’s fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle is one of those speaking up with a take that isn’t so hot.

During a Newsmax segment on Monday night, Guilfoyle harped on the ill-informed idea that many of the borrowers had no intention of working or ever paying off those loans. “Enough of this nonsense! I mean, paying off loans for people that want to have some bizarre basket-weaving degree, and they want all of us … hardworking men and women, to subsidize their laziness and their inability to even try and contribute to society,” she said, via People. Would she be willing to say that to a teacher who might be in the classroom with one of her future stepchildren? Or a doctor? Or a lawyer? These are all contributing members of society, who may have steep student loan bills that helped further their education.

Guilfoyle then doubled down on her stance by stating, “It’s unfair, it’s un-American, and it’s not the way that this country should work.” Of course, some Twitter accounts had an opinion that didn’t align with her thoughts. “This is an insult to students just trying to get by…………,” one user wrote. Another person came up with a great argument that the student loan program is a bipartisan benefit, adding, “Hey, @kimguilfoyle, do you realize that you’re insulting the republicans who received student loan forgiveness as well as the democrats.”

The problem with Guilfoyle’s tone-deaf slant on this topic is that she’s speaking from a place of privilege. Her wealth allows her to not have debt, unlike many Americans, so this relief will make a big impact in many families’ financial future. It feels like she’s just taking this viewpoint because it was handed down by Joe Biden — if Donald Trump had enacted this plan, she probably would be singing a different tune.

