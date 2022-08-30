Ashley Graham Leaves Nothing to the Imagination in Her Empowering Nude Cover Shoot

Ashley Graham‘s new cover shoot may be her most empowering yet! On Aug 28, Graham blessed our timelines yet again with another confident, sexy nude photoshoot: but this time, she bares all for her loyal fans. Graham uploaded the cover shoot with the caption, “perfect just the way you are // my cover for @theperfectmagazine 🖤 thank you @kegrand and @zhonglin_.” She also tagged everyone who made the shoot possible, from photography to casting!

You can see the photos HERE.

In the first show-stopping photo, we see Graham posing fully nude, showing her unedited skin and rocking a dark eye look. Then in the next snapshot, we see her backside, fully seeing her bottom, followed by a black-and-white photo of her proudly showing off her gorgeous stomach rolls.

She ends the post with a screenshot of a text conversation between herself and Creative Director and Fashion Editor of Perfect Mag Katie Grand, asking Graham, “Hi Ashley, Conceptually, what do you think to no retouching on the pictures? X.” To which Graham says, “I personally think it’s the best choice! The pictures look stunning and speak for themselves…” and Grand gleefully replied, “Yay! Me too!”

First off, we’re obsessed with the untouched, glowing snapshots from this photoshoot; they truly show Graham’s confident spirit.

Over the past few years, Graham has made a name for herself by teaching people how to be confident in their own skin like she is, but her self-confidence took time as well. Per Page Six, she said she relies on daily positive affirmations to boost her confidence. “I look in the mirror and do affirmations: ‘You are bold. You are brilliant. You are beautiful.’ If my lower pooch is really popping out that day, I look at it and say, ‘Pooch, you are cute,'” she said. “I am just like any other woman, and I think I am the ‘fattest woman alive’ – but it is really about how you handle your situation.”

Before you go, click here for more celebrities who’ve spoken out about being body-shamed.

