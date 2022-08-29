Sylvester Stallone’s Birthday Post For Daughter Sophia Includes Photos With Wife Jennifer Amid Divorce

Sylvester Stallone isn’t letting a divorce get in the way of celebrating his oldest daughter Sophia’s 26th birthday. He pushed aside any differences he is having with ex Jennifer Flavin by including her in the Instagram carousel filled with special family memories.

Stallone waited until the fifth photo to reveal Flavin, but it’s a sweet snapshot with just mom, dad, and Sophia. They are inside a car with their daughter making funny hand gestures behind his head from the backseat. The second photo with Flavin is a stunning holiday shot as the action star wrapped his arm around her waist and cuddled up for the picture. Sophia is on the other side of him wearing a red silk jumpsuit — they all look festively stylish.

In looking at Stallone’s family carousel, we have to wonder if this is his way of sending out a signal to his ex. Could he be trying to woo Flavin back even though she’s already filed the court documents? It is a very friendly overture, but we still can’t get past the fact that he replaced a tattoo of her image for one of his dog — that does seem a bit cold. Stallone’s rep shared a statement to Us Weekly that indicated that the split was friendlier than it may look in the press, stating, “I love my family. We are amicably and privately addressing these personal issues.”

Flavin kept her birthday tribute to Sophia solely focused on mother-daughter snapshots — no Stallone in sight. We will see how this divorce plays out, but it sure feels like Flavin is done for good — while the Rocky star might be open to a reconciliation.

