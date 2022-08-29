Ozzy Osbourne Moves Back to the UK Because He Is ‘Fed Up’ With Mass Shootings in the US

Ozzy Osbourne has had enough of living in the US after making it his home for decades. He and wife Sharon Osbourne are headed back to the UK to live in their 350-acre estate in Buckinghamshire, England. You might think he just wants to retire there, but the former Black Sabbath singer is leaving for more serious reasons.

While Sharon believes that “America has changed so drastically” making it “a very weird place to live right now,” her husband gets straight to the point in an interview with The Guardian. “Everything’s f**king ridiculous there. I’m fed up with people getting killed every day,” he said. “God knows how many people have been shot in school shootings. And there was that mass shooting in Vegas at that concert… It’s f**king crazy.”

Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne are heading back to the United Kingdom. https://t.co/dGa7ZTiWpZ — SheKnows (@SheKnows) July 13, 2022

The sad truth for the 73-year-old rocker, who is suffering from Parkinson’s disease, is that he doesn’t “want to die in America.” With mass shootings becoming an all-too-common occurrence in the US landscape, their decision to move is one that he seemed sad about. “It’s just time for me to come home,” he added. The couple already has their $18 million Hancock Park mansion on the market (although they blamed high taxes for their California exit just last month).

Despite his health setback, the Prince of Darkness is still promising one more tour before he gives his music career a rest, but their home base will be the UK beginning in February 2023. They have renovations already underway to include a swimming pool, a music studio for Ozzy, and of course, air conditioning for those hot summer days. The Osbournes are ready to say goodbye to the US for their own safety.

Before you go, click here to see all the celebrities who have admitted to cheating on their partners.