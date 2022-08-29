Jennifer Lopez Slams Wedding Guest Who Shared ‘Stolen’ Video of Ben Affleck Wedding

Jennifer Lopez is irritated with her wedding guests, and it’s not a bridezilla moment — we honestly can’t blame her for being annoyed. Leaving a kind but firm comment on a J-Lo fan account’s recent post, which included video footage from Lopez and Affleck’s second wedding, the star asserted that the video was taken without permission, as all their guests were required to sign NDAs and were specifically asked not to share anything from the wedding out of respect for the couple’s privacy.

It’s clear Lopez is deeply hurt and offended by her guests’ betrayal, writing in her comment, “Whoever [recorded and sold the video] took advantage of our private moment… That is our choice to share… Which I will do when I’m ready to. This was stolen without our consent and sold for money. Thank you for caring I love you guys.” The fan account, @jlow0rld, respectfully removed the post including the leaked video and instead shared a screenshot of J. Lo’s comment, urging other fans to spread the message to help the newlyweds figure out who sold the footage to TMZ.

Lopez and Affleck said ‘I do’ for the second time at Affleck’s Georgia estate the weekend of August 19. According to Page Six, the nuptial festivities ran the course of three days with a rehearsal dinner on Friday, the ceremony on Saturday, and a barbecue and picnic on Sunday. Entertainment Tonight reported that guests were encouraged to wear all white, with people showing up in their individual takes on white wedding wear.

J-Lo shared a first peek at her own wedding looks in her exclusive-access newsletter, OntheJLo, a few days after the official wedding weekend. Prior to the second wedding, she also shared an intimate retelling of their first wedding in Las Vegas in July 2022, during which they obtained their wedding license with four other couples from all walks of life. Hopefully the footage leak won’t slow her from sharing more wedding details, but it’s totally valid if she feels reluctant after her wishes were disregarded by her closest friends and family.

