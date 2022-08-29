Bradley Cooper & Irina Shayk’s Friendly Family Vacation Raises Questions About Relationship Status

Buried in the third photo of Shayk’s carousel, the former couple looks happy and relaxed to be on vacation together. The 36-year-old model sported a turquoise floral bikini with a black mesh coverup over her legs. She leaned into Cooper’s shoulder, almost resting her head into the crook of his neck. He showed off his toned abs and lean muscles in his black swim trunks while adding water to the pigs’ water bucket. Later in the slideshow, two sets of feet appear close together in the water — we are assuming one belongs to Cooper. Of course, Shayk adding a heart emoji to the caption only fueled the speculation even more.

It was revealed by Page Six in July that Hillary Clinton’s longtime aide was dating the 47-year-old actor after being set up by Vogue‘s editor-in-chief, Anna Wintour. “ They are perfect for each other. They’re both into power and politics and human affairs,” a source reported. However, we haven’t heard much about them since. Shayk had a short-lived, but high-profile, romance with Kanye West last summer after he had split with Kim Kardashian. “It was never serious,” an insider told E! News “[Kanye] wanted to pursue something with Irina that wasn’t going to happen.”

Perhaps Shayk and Cooper have reconsidered their romance and are working toward rekindling those sparks that are popping right off the screen? It might be wishful thinking, but at least their daughter has two loving parents who enjoy each other’s company — and can have a blast as a family unit on summer vacation.

