Mindy Kaling’s New Photo of B.J. Novak Holding Daughter Katherine Has Fans Going Wild

Mindy Kaling and B.J. Novak are well-known for their romance-turned-friendship-turned-family, and Kaling took to Instagram recently to share just how close the duo is in a rare carousel of photos of her daughter, Kit, with Novak. The family of three (Novak is godfather to both Kit and her younger brother) stopped by Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles to enjoy a “star party” and viewing of Saturn, exploring the observatory’s telescopes and stargazing spots “way past [Kit’s] bedtime.”

According to Kaling’s caption, her four-year-old daughter “had the best night of her life,” even though it ended up being cloudy. She gave Novak a shoutout for sharing his enthusiasm for astrology with Kit, which we can see in action in a photo of Novak holding the little girl as the two gaze out at the night sky.

Kaling also has a 23-month-old son, Spencer, but she keeps both children out of the public’s eye, opting to not share photos of their faces out of respect for their privacy until they’re old enough to decide what they want to show online. The Office writer and alum is also keeping her lips sealed about the father of her children, opting to raise them herself. She again cited her children’s privacy as the reason for keeping the information under wraps, telling Marie Claire that they can make the decision to share what they want when they’re old enough to talk to her about it.

Given the nature of Kaling and Novak’s close relationship, rumors are constantly swirling about Novak being Kaling’s children’s father. During her conversation with Marie Claire, Mindy clarified that Novak is both kid’s godfather and he has a great relationship with them, and if people want to speculate about anything more, it doesn’t bother her in the slightest.

