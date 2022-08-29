Meghan Markle Reveals They Left the UK in Such a Hurry They Didn’t Even Pack Up Frogmore Cottage

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry spent $3.2 million on renovating Frogmore Cottage to become their cozy home as they pursued their senior royal roles. That sweet start to their newlywed life quickly soured and they barely got a chance to enjoy the residence before they picked up and moved to Canada, and eventually, the US — but just with the belongings they needed.

Meghan revealed in her interview with The Cut that they used their Platinum Jubilee visit to pack up the home and the rest of their belongings. “You go back, and you open drawers and you’re like, Oh my gosh. This is what I was writing in my journal there? And here’s all my socks from this time?” she shared. She and Harry moved so abruptly that even her items from her Toronto apartment, where she filmed Suits, were still packed in boxes. There wasn’t enough time to plan a formal move because they didn’t know where they were going to permanently live, and a global pandemic added an additional twist to the story.

Meghan Markle’s new podcast, #Archetypes, is already making royal waves at the palace. In her debut episode, Markle chats with her longtime friend Serena Williams about an upsetting memory.https://t.co/VLAk1fEft7 — SheKnows (@SheKnows) August 26, 2022

Even though Frogmore Cottage still belongs to them, and Meghan described going back there as “surreal,” taking their remaining belongings is a sign that they are done with their royal life. They’ve paid back the taxpayers for the renovations, they’ve settled into their Montecito, California home, and now any traces of them — from socks to her sofa — no longer exist in their UK residence. Meghan admitted that it was “bittersweet” to go back especially “knowing none of it had to be this way.”

Their feud lingers on with the rest of the senior royals — and it doesn’t look like anyone is really looking to repair the relationships right now. Meghan and Harry knew that they had to escape to create a new life for themselves —even if that meant leaving everything behind.

Before you go, click here to see more of Meghan Markle & Prince Harry’s milestones since leaving the royal family.