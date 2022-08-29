Michelle Obama’s New Book Is Available For Pre-Sale 4 Years After Becoming — Order Now For 30% Off

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

It seems like everyone got a copy of former First Lady Michelle Obama‘s debut memoir Becoming, and everyone grew inspired by her vulnerability and honesty. It quickly became a New York Times Bestseller, Oprah’s Book Club Pick, and an Amazon bestseller with over 122,000 reviews at 4.8 stars. When she shared a piece of herself with the world, everyone connected with her on a whole new level (and eventually connected with themselves on a new level, thanks to her words!) Now, the former First Lady and bestselling author will be returning to our bookshelves with another inspiring memoir.

That’s right: on Nov. 15, 2022: Obama’s second memoir will be released, and you can pre-order it now for 30 percent off below the retail price on Amazon!

Obama’s new book The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times is set to be released on Nov. 15, 2022, following her bestselling memoir Becoming. The former First Lady is going to release another inspiring tale of how she stays hopeful, balanced, and confident in a harsh world. Obama intends to share her powerful strategies and tools for navigating the hard times in life. She gives her readers an open dialogue on creating a healthy environment for themselves. According to the bio, she’s said to ask insightful questions like “How can we discover strength and community inside our differences?” and “What tools do we use to address feelings of self-doubt or helplessness?”

Along with the open discussion, she provides her stories and personal reflections as a mother, daughter, First Lady, and more. As the follow-up to Becoming, everyone is beyond excited to see how the First Lady will discuss her strength and endurance.

Since it won’t be out until Nov. 15, you can pre-order it on Amazon today (and for 30 percent off!)

