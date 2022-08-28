Sharon Stone Looks Sensational in This Radiant & Unfiltered Bikini Photo

Sharon Stone just turned up the heat on our Instagram timelines with a stunning, radiant bikini photo we can’t stop staring at! On Aug 27, Stone uploaded a jaw-dropping, gorgeous mirror selfie, describing the struggle we all face at the end of summertime. She posted the selfie with the caption, “Why do I always get in shape when summers over? 🤷🏼‍♀️😳”

In the stunning photo, we see Stone showing off her colorful bikini, toned abs, dark pink lipstick, and rocker-chic hairstyle. To say this is iconic would be an understatement. And it’d also be an understatement to say that fans went nuts over this photo. Thousands of comments flooded her timeline, with fans and friends saying things like “It’s never too late to be fabulous” and “You are just hot. 🔥🔥.”

But confidence, especially body confidence, did not come easy to the Basic Instinct star. “There was a point in my forties when I went into the bathroom with a bottle of wine, locked the door, and said: I won’t get out until I can fully accept my body,” she recounted to Yahoo Life. “I started to cry at the sight of my slightly ageing body and face in the magnifying mirror. But you are not completely powerless and can slow down the process enormously if you pull yourself together, eat disciplined and exercise a lot.”

But ever since her transformative time, she’s not only accepted her body, but has learned to love it. And we love that for her!

Before you go, click here to see celebrity women over 50 whose bikini photos are blowing our minds.

