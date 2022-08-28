Vera Wang is Giving Modern ‘Disney Princess’ Vibes In This Mesmerizing Leggy Photo

We already see Vera Wang as a Queen: Queen of fashion, Queen of toppling ageism, and the Queen of leggy posts. But now, she’s a “bonafide Disney princess” thanks to her new, surprise collaboration. On Aug 26, Wang posted a series of photos from her latest collaboration with Disney, with the caption, “Feeling like a bonafide Disney Princess… XXV.” She added where fans can buy the piece from her new collaboration, adding, “Disney x Vera Wang Tiara Headband is available now at @waltdisneyworld, @disneyland and @shanghaidisneyresort #VeraWang #DISNEYxVERAWANG.”

Truly, Wang looks like a modern-day Disney princess with her black boots that go past her knees, sparkling mini-skirt, and a jean jacket. She’s rocking her iconic long straight hair as she wears her new Disney ears and matching clutch purse.

She already is a Disney princess in our eyes, so this makes perfect sense. Now, this wasn’t the only photoshoot she posted from the Disney collection because she also rocked a polka-dotted dress straight that looks like it came straight out of Minnie Mouse‘s closet. She posted these photos with the same caption, and it’s too chic to miss!

From the black polka-dotted dress to the iconic shoes to the stiletto manicure: we’re obsessed with this look. As we said, Wang did a collaboration with Disney, where she got to make Disney x Vera Wang style Mickey’s ears. It’s a tiara-styled one with faux crystals, pears, and an adorable white bow to add contrast to the black band.

In a previous interview with Harvard Business Review, Wang talked about how she gets the creative juices flowing and how she adds her own touch to every project she works on. “Sometimes it’s a movie. Sometimes it’s a piece of art. Sometimes it’s nothing: I just start, and I say, ‘Where is this going?’” she said. “I do research, but not like the kind I had time to do 30 years ago because fashion’s moving so fast. I probably never get more than five weeks of real active working time—from inspiration to visualization—to do a major collection.”

Before you go, click here to see the best candid celebrity photos you’ve never seen.

