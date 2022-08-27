Alessandra Ambrosio’s Rare & Scenic Photos With Her Daughter Anja Has Us Seeing Double

Alessandra Ambrosio just gave a rare update on her daughter Anja Louise and we’re startled at how much the pair look alike! On Aug. 25, Ambrosio posted a series of scenic photos and videos of her lookalike daughter to her Instagram with the caption, “Happy birthday to the most amazing girl in this world @anjalouise.a.m !!! I’m so lucky to be your mom, and my love for you is infinite….” The supermodel also added, “I love you, and I wish you all the things in your life cause u deserve it!!!!! 🎂💖✨”

In the first few photos, we see the iconic mother-daughter duo enjoying Ambrosio’s favorite activity: a day at the beach. They’re hugging each other while rocking similar, pastel bikinis. (And can we talk about the ocean they’re at?! Adding this place to our bucket list!) We also get darling snapshots of Anja in her white bikini and blowing out the candles on her birthday treat! We end the post with a video of the waitstaff bringing up her dessert and her being adorably shocked.

Now, Ambrosio and Anja look so much alike, we’re truly seeing double in their side-by-side pictures. Anja, 14, is the eldest child of Ambrosio and her ex-husband Jamie Mazur. The pair also share a son named Noah Phoenix, 10.

Ambrosio likes to keep her private life rather private, especially when it comes to her children. “My children are always going to be my number-one priority, so I work hard on arranging my schedule to spend as much time as possible with them,” she said to Female First. She also added that she’d be supportive if they decided to follow in her footsteps ot not, saying, “I want my children to do what they love, and if that’s modeling, then I would be there every step of the way to support them. Right now they’re enjoying being kids, learning about the world, and exploring.”

Happy belated birthday Anja!

