Jessica Simpson Has Been Turning Heads in a Brown Bikini & She Has Never Looked More Confident

Jessica Simpson is showing the world she’s a confident superstar. On Aug 26, Simpson posted a snapshot that made everyone’s jaws drop, because wow, she looks amazing! The Dukes of Hazzard star uploaded a snapshot of her rocking a cowgirl-esque brown bikini with the caption, “Without 3 kids needing me to hurry, I had the time to accessorize the bikini 😜 it is the little things that make me happy (finally, the @jessicasimpsonstyle Dany is in my fav color- LEOPARD).”

In the photo, we see Simpson rock a bikini from her fashion line, along with matching pumps, silvery jewelry, a chic sunhat, and must-have sunnies. She looks like a confident, glowing goddess, and we’re living for it. But this isn’t the only time Simpson has blessed out timelines this week. Just a day prior, she uploaded an impressive, stunning sunset photo of herself walking along the beach in a mesmerizing black bikini.

She uploaded it with the caption, “The sun is settin’ on the most romantic, sexy and well deserved (if I do day so myself) Mexican getaway with my forever lover @ericjohnsonalrighhhht. Awww I will miss this, but I will be bringin’ home a lot of extra passion for everyone and everything, that is for sure. Adios Cabo San Lucas 🏝☀️🌊💋🤍.”

Simpson has been an open book with her fans in recent years, detailing her past struggles with addiction and confidence. But ever since she decided to change her life around, she’s never felt (and looked) so confident. She also noted how she had become “an unrecognizable version” of herself by 2017 when she turned to sobriety and self-love. We’re so happy and proud of the glowing mama!

