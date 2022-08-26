Ayesha & Steph Curry Can’t Stop Cuddling Up Together on Their Romantic Beach Vacation

Ayesha and Steph Curry’s tropical vacation seems to be the perfect way to end the summer together before the athlete kicks into high gear for his next season with the Golden State Warriors. The couple didn’t miss a moment of documenting their trip — and they took plenty of PDA snapshots that they shared with Ayesha’s followers.

The adorable duo took some time out to go basket weaving (seriously!), but not before showing off a loved-up selfie. The 33-year-old entrepreneur looked right into the camera as the NBA player snuck up behind her, planting a kiss on her cheek. They were dressed casually in baseball caps, shorts, and tank tops to combat the heat of the day.

Ayesha also looked lovingly at her husband after a cloudy day on the beach. She looked stunning in an orange bikini while she elegantly sipped a glass of champagne. Steph goofed around in front of the camera with his arms gesturing to the gorgeous ocean behind them. She captioned the carousel of pics, “Overcast with a chance of Champagne.” The hard-working couple has earned this downtime after capping off his busy basketball season with a championship win and buying a vacation home in the Orlando area.

When the couple returns home, Ayesha will be stepping up her Sweet July brand by adding a publishing arm that will focus on “faith, family, food and female empowerment” for writers of color. “The goal here really is to tell quality stories full of meaning,” she told Forbes. “Stuff that’s going to make you feel good or maybe it’s going to make you feel not great at all, but you’re going to come out of it feeling amazing because you’ll have learned something, or you’ll have had a breakthrough through the pages of some of these books we’re gonna publish.” That upcoming venture is every reason to take a little romantic rest before ramping up with such an exciting project.

