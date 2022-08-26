Olivia Wilde & Shia LaBeouf’s Don’t Worry Darling Feud Is a Classic He-Said, She-Said Situation

Don’t Worry Darling hasn’t even hit theaters yet, but it seems to be the source of lots of behind-the-scenes drama from Olivia Wilde’s romance with Harry Styles to her alleged feud with original star Shia LaBeouf. The director and the actor have very different tales of why he exited the movie.

LaBeouf and Florence Pugh were supposed to play husband and wife in the film, but he suddenly left the project in September 2020 — and that’s where Styles stepped in. Wilde gave her version of events to Variety where she cited his “combative energy” as not being “conducive to the best performances.” She added, “I believe that creating a safe, trusting environment is the best way to get people to do their best work. Ultimately, my responsibility is to the production and to the cast to protect them. That was my job.” That explanation seemed to align with the information sources gave the media outlet during the shoot saying LaBeouf was “not an easy guy to work with” and had broken Wilde’s “no a**holes policy.”

That reasoning didn’t sit well with the 36-year-old actor, who shared his rebuttal with the publication and showed up with receipts, including emails and text messages. In an email he sent this week to Wilde, LaBeouf wrote, “You and I both know the reasons for my exit. I quit your film because your actors and I couldn’t find time to rehearse.” He even had evidence of leaving the production in August 2020, much earlier than the original exit timeline. The conversations also appeared friendly between them as Wilde thanked him for his honesty when he explained why he wasn’t doing the movie.

However, a second source revealed some reasoning that falls somewhere between Wilde and LaBeouf’s versions of the story, explaining that “LaBeouf’s style of acting wasn’t a good fit for Wilde’s approach as a director.” The truth seems to lay somewhere in the middle of this classic he-said, she-said story, but these revelations only make us more eager to see Don’t Worry Darling, which seems to find a way to make headlines before its premiere.

