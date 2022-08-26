Steve Jobs’ Daughter Eve Gets the Supermodel Treatment With Stylish Vogue Japan Cover

Steve Jobs’ daughter Eve is stepping up big time in her modeling career. The 24-year-old model showed off the October 2022 cover of Vogue Japan with her gorgeous face on it.

Wearing a chic Louis Vuitton sweatshirt as a dress and a slick, high ponytail, Eve looked stunning in her dewy makeup and bold red lip. (See the photo HERE.) She seemed thrilled at the honor to be on the cover of such a prestigious fashion magazine, writing, “VOGUE JAPAN COVER !!!” while tagging the creative team who assisted with the photoshoot. She added, “Thank you thank you thank you !!!”

As the daughter of the late Apple visionary and his widow, Laurene Powell Jobs, Eve graduated from Stanford University and then began training for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in equestrian. After the event was delayed a year due to the pandemic, she set her sights on modeling — a career path she didn’t expect to pursue. “I was more grateful than nervous,” she told Vanity Fair. “I never foresaw modeling, and on a whim, I was like, ‘Why not?’ It drew upon things I knew, igniting the part of me that competing always did.”

Eve isn’t stopping at her Vogue Japan cover either. She’s the face of Louis Vuitton for their upcoming digital campaign and she made her runway debut last fall for Coperni in Paris. It might be challenging to have a famous last name like Jobs, but she is carving out a path to create her own identity — and take on the modeling world one catwalk at a time.

