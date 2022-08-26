Prince Harry’s Reported Memoir Delay May Be Related to the Inclusion of Royal Family ‘Truth Bombs’

Prince Harry’s memoir was probably going to be at the top of many people’s holiday wish lists, but they may have to wait until 2023 now. It seems that there are a few hot topics in the book that the Duke of Sussex and his publisher are debating — they aren’t sure certain revelations should be made public.

“I have heard that Harry has some truth bombs in his book that he is debating on whether to include or not,” an insider told Page Six. What could he possibly have in there that wasn’t already revealed in his sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey in March 2021 — that was already shocking enough. With the family feud still warring on, perhaps the Duke of Sussex is worried that his memoirs will drive a permanent wedge between them.

In Meghan Markle's new podcast "Archetypes," she reveals what it was ✨ really ✨ like when people realized she was dating Prince Harry. https://t.co/aR61J0aDEz — SheKnows (@SheKnows) August 23, 2022

That sticking point reportedly means that “things are up in the air” when it comes to publishing Prince Harry’s memoir, according to a second Page Six source. Eagle eyes have also noticed that the publication isn’t up on Amazon yet, which helps drive the buzz for pre-sales. The first source noted, “So this [push back is] no surprise if he needs more time to work on the book.” It sounds like Harry is getting cold feet and hitting the edit button on a few key chapters.

A decision will have to be made soon because there are interviews to plan and a book tour to schedule, and that doesn’t just happen on a whim when you are a royal. The fact that an official release date hasn’t been announced on his reported $20 million book deal with Random House, might be the most obvious sign that Harry is holding back a few stories about the royal family to keep the peace.

