Paulina Porizkova’s Latest Nude Snapshot Makes a Clear Distinction Between ‘Celebration’ & ‘Objectification’

Paulina Porizkova isn’t going to let a nude snapshot on Instagram fly by without driving home a powerful point — no one has better captions than the 57-year-old supermodel. This time, she is talking about the difference between “celebration” and “objectification” when it comes to the female body — there is a clear distinction.

Wearing nothing but a white bedsheet covering her midsection, Porizkova leans over to grab her stiletto creating an artful pose as the sunlight streams into the room. (See photo HERE.) It’s a gorgeous image, and one that she selected to share with her followers — and that’s where she is driving the message home. “In a patriarchal society, women have always been seen as objects of desire or nurture. Because these are the needs of men who run the world,” she wrote. “This is why youth and beauty are such a strong currency.”

Paulina Porizkova shared an unfiltered photo on Instagram and comments on impossible standards set by the beauty industry. She encourages all of us to live our most authentic selves everyday. ❤️ https://t.co/PlP56pXSlY — SheKnows (@SheKnows) July 30, 2021

Yet Porizkova wants people to understand why it’s different when a woman “decides to objectify herself” and it comes right down to gender. “A man seizing his power is celebrated” while a woman “will be shamed and celebrated,” for claiming that same ideal. It’s a frustrating cycle, but she decided to reframe the entire narrative by taking a look at her successful career as a model.

“When I was a young model exposing my body, it was because someone else approved of it. Someone else decided it was to be celebrated. I didn’t know enough to have an understanding of consequences. Hence, objectification,” Porizkova noted. “Now, when I expose my body, it is with my full knowledge and consent. Hence, celebration.” She wants women to celebrate their bodies in a way that is comfortable for them — and break down those patriarchal rules that just don’t make sense anymore.

