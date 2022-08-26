Meghan Markle’s Podcast Reportedly Has Buckingham Palace ‘Worried’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

In the debut episode of her podcast Archetypes, Meghan Markle showed listeners a whole new side of herself. The Duchess of Sussex chatted with longtime pal Serena Williams about ambition, being a mom, and one particularly upsetting memory from life as a working royal. With more episodes on the way, Buckingham Palace is reportedly bracing for what’s next, according to one royal expert.

“I’m told Buckingham Palace aides were most definitely not keeping calm, nor carrying on after the show’s premiere on Tuesday, worried about what else might be shared over the next 12 weeks,” royal insider and Finding Freedom author Omid Scobie wrote in his recent Yahoo! column. Along with the palace’s concerns about what Meghan might discuss in her forthcoming podcast episodes, Scobie noted that some aides have since spoken out regarding the mom of two’s claims about a fire that occurred in baby Archie’s room during Meghan and Harry’s tour of South Africa.

Meghan Markle detailed the traumatic event that led to her eventually leaving the Royal family. https://t.co/cknjV9wQ0y — SheKnows (@SheKnows) August 23, 2022

“Two aides have already pushed back on Meghan’s ‘precise recollection’ of events in South Africa – one told a tabloid that it was a smoking heater, not a fire (does it matter?) and another claimed it is ‘unfair’ to share such stories when the Royal Household cannot comment,” the royal insider wrote.

When it comes to the royal family’s fraught relationship with Meghan and Harry, there always seems to be an underlying concern about what the couple will share regarding their experiences in The Firm. But as far as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are concerned, the two seem to be thriving in their new life in California. We’re simply looking forward to the next episodes of Meghan’s podcast.

Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan by Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand

Image: Dey Street Books Dey Street Books.

From headlines to word-of-mouth, we all think we know Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s true story. But there’s one book that takes longtime royal fans even more in-depth, revealing stories about the couple we only thought we knew. Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan details the couple’s romance, wedding, the birth of their first child, and their decision to take a step back from royal duties. Authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand take us far beyond the picture-perfect moments to the tough decisions this couple had to make in order to preserve their relationship and happiness. With this book, longtime royal fans may learn more about Harry and Meghan’s new path outside of the royal family.

'Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan' by Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand $10.99 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

Before you go, click here to see more of Meghan Markle & Prince Harry’s milestones since leaving the royal family.

