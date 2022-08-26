Ryan Reynolds Wishes ‘Spectacular’ Wife Blake Lively Happy Birthday With a Series of Adorable Photos

We already knew Ryan Reynolds was the ultimate Instagram husband, but he really stepped up his game for wife Blake Lively’s birthday. The Deadpool star took to social media yesterday to celebrate his wife’s 35th birthday, sharing a series of adorable photos featuring the duo and a few solo snapshots of Lively.

Among the collection of photos were cute selfies, behind-the-scenes photos from this year’s Met Gala, and even a candid photo of Lively with a piece of lettuce on her face — honestly, we wouldn’t expect anything less from Ryan Reynolds. Naturally, the actor also shared the sweetest caption with his series of photos. “Happy Birthday, [Blake Lively],” Reynolds began his caption, tagging his wife of roughly 10 years.

“You’re spectacular. I’m not sure if you were born or invented. Also, thank you for urging me to leave the house every now and again,” Reynolds concluded his caption. He also added a red heart emoji following his touching words.

We always love seeing Lively and Reynolds gushing about one another on social media, and they tend to do it pretty regularly. This sweet birthday tribute is just one of many instances where we got to see a whole new side of this A-list couple, and we loved the candid snapshots, behind-the-scenes photos, and selfies that Reynolds shared. These two are in a league all their own, and we cannot wait to see how Lively celebrates her husband’s birthday in just a few months.

Before you go, click here to see the longest celebrity marriages.

