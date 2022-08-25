LeAnn Rimes Is Breaking Down Barriers Around Menopause, Aging, & Sex as She Turns 40

LeAnn Rimes is the latest celebrity to join the discussion on aging in Hollywood as she gets ready to turn 40 on Aug. 28. She, like Sarah Jessica Parker, Paulina Porizkova, and Andie MacDowell, is done with the stereotypes about women after they reach a certain age — the country singer is here to talk about it all: menopause, sex, you name it.

Rimes doesn’t want women to feel “disposable” and offers up her source of inspiration when it comes to celebrating every season of life. “That narrative is slowly changing, but I believe women like myself can lead an example of how vibrant life can be,” she told People. “Jane Fonda is on my vision board!” Fonda, who has now sworn off plastic surgery, would be proud that the “How Do I Live” singer looks up to her as a role model.

Iconic actress and mom of four, Jane Seymour, tells us all her secrets for inner and outer beauty! Plus the benefits to leading an active lifestyle. (🖊@KristynBurtt) https://t.co/67fuuP1IT9 — SheKnows (@SheKnows) July 28, 2022

Her new album, god’s work, also dives deep into these same themes with one track, “the wild,” all about Rimes “exploring” her sexuality and confronting the narrow-minded views she grew up with. She hopes her fans love this reinvented version of herself because she feels so strong at this time of her life. “I want to talk about real things- aging and menopause and periods and sex,” she explained. “I want to see women powerful and contributing to this world and sharing their wisdom. It’s time to make a shift.”

That means she’s going to “question all those narratives” that are thrown at women and “be whole in this world” because she knows how much she has to offer to the music industry and beyond. And watch out, world, because there is an indestructible tribe of elder Millennials, Gen X, and Baby Boomer women who are here to change the face of aging forever.

