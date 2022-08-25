Lourdes Leon’s First Music Video Shows Hints of Mom Madonna’s Racy Beginnings

Lourdes Leon is following in her mom Madonna’s music footsteps with a single, “Lock&Key,” released under the name, Lolahol. We aren’t sure where she got the idea for her music alias, but the video shows how much her mom influenced the overall look and feel for the song.

What’s impressive is that Leon didn’t just decide to find a single and sing it, she wrote the song alongside experimental artist Eartheater — she is taking this move into the music industry seriously. The 25-year-old trained dancer also took on the challenge of choreographing her own moves, something her mom did in the early days of her career. The visually stunning clip takes viewers through New York City’s boroughs, the beach, the cemetery, and even Leon’s home in Manhattan.

Madonna made sure to promote her daughter on her Instagram Story, writing, “I am so proud of you Lola!” Mom must also be beaming with pride because it looks like she was a source of inspiration for Leon’s racy video. It’s no secret that the young artist loves to push boundaries from breaking down fashion norms to bucking beauty standards (she proudly rocks her armpit hair). It’s almost as if she took a page from Madonna’s “Like a Virgin” years and gave it a modern spin.

Madonna’s Instagram Story Madonna/Instagram.

This is a big change of tune from her 2021 conversation with Debi Mazar for Interview magazine. “As for music, I can sing. I just don’t care about it. Maybe it’s too close to home.” Somewhere along the way, Leon got inspired and decided that perhaps a music career is a part of her future — and she’s quite good at it — so let’s see how she evolves, just like her mom did.

Before you go, click here to see more celebrities from famous families.