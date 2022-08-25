Blake Lively’s Glowing White Bikini Photo Proves Ryan Reynolds Is the Ultimate Instagram Husband

Blake Lively treated her fans to a type of snapshot they rarely see from her: a gorgeous bikini shot. Not only does the beautiful Instagram photo show off a playful side to the 35-year-old actress, but it was also taken by her handsome hubby, Ryan Reynolds.

She wore a stylish white bikini with a wraparound-design top and simple bottoms with gold-ring accessories. Lively looked absolutely glowing while showing off those toned abs, giving a sly smile. Reynolds got in on the action by taking the photo from a very creative angle that gives a panoramic view of the lovely setting: pool, palm trees, and puffy clouds against a blue sky. She even gave a sweet nod to the late Olivia Newton-John with her Grease-related caption, writing, “summer lovin’ …had me a blast.”

Anyone who follows the fun-loving couple knows to look in the comments for her husband’s trolling (but witty) thoughts. And yep, he did not disappoint. He joked, “Wrexham is the Ibiza of Wales.” His quip probably sent a few fans scrambling to Google what he was referring to — and that’s exactly what he wanted them to do. His new FX soccer docuseries, Welcome to Wrexham, premiered on Aug. 24 — the day Lively posted her stunning snapshot. Reynolds does not miss a beat when it comes to clever promotion.

The duo doesn’t just troll each other in public, but they also do it behind closed doors as well. “We do it in real life all the time,” she revealed to Hello magazine in 2018, via E! News. “It was just an organic thing, and I don’t know where or when it happened, but all day long, we are just [teasing] each other because that’s my best friend!” Now that’s what we call a rock-solid marriage.

