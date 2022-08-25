Ashley Graham Showed Off Her Famous Curves in Nude Photos That Celebrate Every Roll

Ashley Graham continues to lead the way when it comes to body positivity. She’s reminding everyone to love themselves and the body that they’ve been given, but she does it in a way that is sure to draw the attention of her followers with a nude Instagram carousel.

Wearing nothing but the comforter on her bed, the 34-year-old model luxuriated in bed while the natural light streamed in and highlighted every gorgeous curve. Her hair was set in a high ponytail while she casually glanced back and forth toward the camera lens. Her second photo featured a Renaissance painting that looked like a work of Sandro Botticelli, who became a tastemaker for that era’s body type. The painting had text written over it, “see yourself with the eyes of God,” which also mirrored Graham’s caption on her post. “Made in the image of God,” she wrote.

The third and final snapshot was of Graham’s nude body zoomed in on her rolls — it looks like a work of art the way the photograph was taken — and that’s probably her point. She wants her fans to the see the beauty in their figures and to celebrate all of the wonderful things our bodies can do. As the mom of twin boys, Roman and Malachi, 7 months, and oldest son Isaac, 2, she’s seen the miracle of birth and hasn’t shied away from showing off her postpartum body.

In June, she gave a realistic view of her physique after giving birth to three children. “Posting this video for all the mamas who haven’t and may never “bounce back” and for anyone who needs to be reminded that your body is beautiful in its realest form,” she wrote. “This is my strong, five-month-postpartum-been-pregnant-for-two-years body. as it is. in hopes to further normalize ALL bodies in every and any stage of life.” Graham is doing her best to publicly show love to her body through all stages of life — and it’s inspiring to see.

