Mark Wahlberg Drops $15.6 Million on a Pile of Las Vegas Dirt for Lavish Summit Club Estate

Mark Wahlberg and wife Rhea Durham are making big real estate moves in 2022. They currently have their 6.14-acre Beverly Park estate on the market for a whopping $87 million, and now, they just plunked down $15.6 million for a pile of dirt in Las Vegas. Those 2.5-acres of land will turn into something spectacular because it’s housed within the elite gated walls of the Summit Club in Summerlin, Nevada.

Wahlberg and Durham will enjoy being neighbors with a music industry A-lister: Céline Dion. Of course, the Summit Club also offer plenty of upscale amenities within its 555-acre community. (See additional photos at Dirt.) Let’s start with the 18-hole golf course with scenic views of the Las Vegas Strip and the gorgeous Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area. While Wahlberg will likely build many recreational activities on his own property, the club offers an indoor basketball court, a movie theater, a bowling alley, and a swimming pool with a spa.

Mark Walhberg’s land at The Summit Club. Apple Maps.

Fans know that the Entourage creator also loves to work out — he can do it alone at his new home once it’s built — or he can meet the neighbors and pump some iron in the gym, stretch in the yoga studio, or sip a smoothie at the juice bar. It’s a true resort-like community that has everything you need without the prying eyes of the paparazzi. It sounds like a total oasis in the middle of the desert.

The Summit Club Courtesy of The Summit Club.

Wahlberg and Durham might be building the castle of their dreams in Nevada, but they are also giving up their action-star-sized McMansion in Los Angeles. It boasts a wine cellar, state-of-the-art screening room, gym, a skate park, and a gorgeous pool. Since their current home has 30,500-square-foot with 12 bedrooms and 20 bathrooms, we can only imagine how spectacular their custom-built Vegas home will one day be.

