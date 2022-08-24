Hillary Clinton Reveals the ‘Gutsy’ Move She Made in Her Marriage to Bill After Monica Lewinsky Affair

There has always been a lot of scrutiny surrounding Bill and Hillary Clinton’s marriage because he was caught having an affair with Monica Lewinsky in 1998. It was a very public scandal, everyone chimed in with their opinion because… well, he was President of the United States at the time. Now 24 years later, it’s Hillary who is getting the last word about her marriage.

In her new Apple TV + series, Gutsy, which features conversations with powerful women across the U.S. alongside daughter Chelsea, Hillary discusses her “gutsiest” moment with Rev. Whittney Ijanaten. The eye-opening dialogue that was teased in the trailer may resonate with some people who have been in a similar position in their relationships. “You have a marriage that has been on public display since the beginning. You said the gutsiest thing you ever did was stay in your marriage,” Ijanaten inquires. The former Secretary of State nods her hand in agreement while adding in, “That doesn’t mean that’s right for everybody.” Mic drop!

She’s saying that while it was the right decision for her, she shouldn’t be setting the standard for how people handle affairs in their marriage. Many couples would have split the moment the indiscretion was discovered — and that’s OK, too. Hillary gave America a clue to how she felt about her marriage when Bill Clinton was running for president in 1992 and those pesky Gennifer Flowers rumors were dogging him. She stood before a post-Super Bowl audience on 60 Minutes and told us exactly how she viewed their union. “You know, I’m not sitting here, some little woman standing by my man like Tammy Wynette,” she said. “I’m sitting here because I love him, and I respect him, and I honor what he’s been through and what we’ve been through together. And you know, if that’s not enough for people, then heck—don’t vote for him.”

The Clinton critics would argue that Bill Clinton’s affairs were numerous, even pre-dating the Lewinsky situation, and Hillary should have walked away long ago. However, we aren’t privy to those closed-door discussions between the political couple — and whether they stayed together for love, politics, or business — that was what they wanted.

