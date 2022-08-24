Kristen Cavallari Shared the Realest Reason For Why She Decided to Get a Breast Lift

Add Kristin Cavallari to the list of celebs who keep it real on Instagram. The Laguna Beach alum and founder of Uncommon James was asked “Are your boobs real?” during a Q&A she hosted on her Story, and she replied with admirable nonchalance, writing “Gonna keep it real with y’all: got a lift after breastfeeding all three kids” atop a candid photo of herself in a white bikini.

Cavallari has taken to being outspoken about body image and what a mother should “look” like, sharing an Instagram post last month of herself in a black bikini, shot from behind as she stared out into the sea. Her caption was long and thoughtful, with the heart of her message being “I work out really hard and am dedicated to a healthy lifestyle and I think just because I’m a mom doesn’t mean I can’t be proud of my body and be comfortable in my skin.” She mused about hesitating to share the photo initially, then decided that any unpleasant critiques left by trolling commenters shouldn’t bother her because she’s happy with where she’s at mentally, physically, and emotionally.

As far as her thoughts on other body modifications, Cavallari has shared that Botox and fillers aren’t for her, while they “look amazing on some people.” She also shared that she’s undergone a few skincare treatments including lasers and peels, but she feels she’s never seen results that warrant the expensive price tag. Cavallari deemed micro-needling the only exception, but overall, she feels positive body image is “about taking care of yourself from the inside out.”

We love Cavallari’s point of view — every women should feel entitled to do whatever makes them feel best, but moms especially can face lots of criticism when they decide to do so. This candid star has our full support.

