Jennifer Lopez’s First Wedding Dress Photos Are Here — See the ‘Dreamy’ Ralph Lauren Designs

It’s not often fans are waiting for a newsletter to hit their email inbox, but Jennifer Lopez had her followers on pins and needles for three days waiting for the On The JLo arrival — and it did not disappoint. Her email and Vogue offered an insider’s look at not one, but three, wedding dresses, custom-designed by Ralph Lauren Collection.

Lopez usually writes a more personalized note to her fans, but this time she kept it simple. “The dresses were dreamy… thank you Ralph Lauren,” she wrote. “I will be sharing a few more pics and delicious details on our big day coming very soon On The JLo…” The real tea was the sketches and photos included from her big day marrying Ben Affleck for a second time. The Vogue article (See the official photos HERE.) shared the specific details of the gowns that the newsletter just hinted at. The first gown had “over 1,000 handkerchiefs and 500 meters of fabric were cut into ruffles” — from watching years of Project Runway, we know this was an expensive dress to create.

During the reception, the “Jenny From the Block” singer had two more wardrobe changes that were equally as stunning. One featured “a mermaid silhouette and Swarovski crystal-embellished keyhole neckline” while the other had gorgeous “cascading strings of pearl” — Lopez didn’t have a single fashion miss in any of the designs. Vogue also noted that Lauren created Affleck’s tuxedo and the outfits for all five of their kids.

The wedding was 19 years in the making after they canceled their 2003 nuptials, and eventually called it quits 2004. Affleck’s controversial, yet sentimental-to-them, Georgia estate was the backdrop for the Bennifer 2.0 ceremony with famous friends like Matt Damon and Kevin Smith make the trip down South. It looks like a dream come true for the Lopez-Afflecks, finally having their private Las Vegas ceremony and a big party with their friends and family surrounding them with love.

