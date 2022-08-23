Meghan Markle Reveals the Criticism She First Noticed When Dating Prince Harry

It doesn’t matter who your favorite royal is, it’s pretty clear that the women receive an extra level of scrutiny in the press, whether it was Princess Diana, or in 2022, Kate Middleton or Meghan Markle. Meghan is lifting the veil behind the level of criticism she received once it was revealed that she was dating Prince Harry.

Simple words like “ambitious” started to take on a “negative connotation,” she shared in the premiere episode of her Spotify podcast, Archetypes, with guest Serena Williams. “Apparently ambition is a terrible, terrible thing, for a woman. That is, according to some,” Meghan elaborated. “Since I’ve felt the negativity behind it, it’s [been] really hard to un-feel it.” It’s pretty easy to read between the lines and see that she’s talking about the UK press, which has been brutal with their coverage of her from the very beginning. Why wouldn’t you want an “ambitious” member of the royal family, especially when others have been criticized for being lazy and not making enough public appearances?

Meghan Markle detailed the traumatic event that led to her eventually leaving the Royal family. https://t.co/cknjV9wQ0y — SheKnows (@SheKnows) August 23, 2022

What concerns her the most, particularly as a mom to a young daughter Lilibet, 1, is that she “can’t unsee it, either, in the millions of girls and women who make themselves smaller – so much smaller – on a regular basis.” It’s something that isn’t just happening behind palace walls, it’s occurring in every industry across the globe. Society is telling accomplished women that being driven, motivated, and eager is being interpreted as pushy, forceful, and power-hungry.

We can’t ignore those 2018 headlines from The Sun that spell out exactly what the Duchess of Sussex is talking about: “‘Demanding’ Meghan Markle ’emails staff instructions as early as 5AM.’” Did she also “demand” that her personal assistant return those emails at 5 a.m.? Highly doubtful. She was probably just an early riser who tackled her email inbox ahead of the day, so she could go do other things — because she had ambition.

