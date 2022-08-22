Heidi Klum’s Self-Care Routine Involves a Lot of Sunscreen & No Clothing in This Bold Snapshot

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Heidi Klum knows how to get her followers talking and her latest Instagram photo is an interesting take on sun safety. The 49-year-old supermodel decided to do her own public service announcement on the benefits of sunscreen in a very seductive way.

Wearing nothing but a big, floppy sun hat, Klum stood topless before the camera while slathered in a thick, white layer of sunscreen. We have to hand it to her because the snapshot looks like high art with the angle it was taken from while reminding everyone to take good care of their skin. She captioned the alluring image, “It’s another hot one … don’t forget to wear your spf #selfcaresunday.”

We know Klum loves a relaxing vacation, but she’s also very careful about shading herself from the sun’s harmful rays as an adult. She revealed to Harper’s Bazaar in 2020 that she “grew up without a lot of awareness of how important it is to keep your skin protected from the sun” and had to learn to add sunscreen to her daily regimen. “I remember tanning with baby oil – can you imagine doing that now? I have always been a sun bum,” she said. “I’m at my happiest on a beautiful beach in the hot sun but, now, I put on sunscreen first. I like the tinted sunscreen by La Roche Posay .”

Klum isn’t giving up her sunbathing anytime soon, but she’s making sure those baby oil days are far in the past. Her naked snapshot will hopefully inspire others to follow suit and take good care of the skin they are in.

