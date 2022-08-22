Ketanji Brown Jackson Getting a Vogue Feature But Not Amy Coney Barrett Makes Perfect Sense, Actually

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

However, not everyone is cheering about Justice Jackson’s Vogue opportunity, there are conservatives on Twitter who are asking why Amy Coney Barrett did not receive the same treatment when she was sworn in. The answer is pretty simple: precedent. While women have yet to hold a majority on the Supreme Court, there have been white women who have come before her, Sandra Day O’Connor, Ruth Bader Ginsberg, and Elena Kagan (Sonia Sotomayor is the first Latina to serve on the Supreme Court). So, Justice Jackson being the first Black woman to have a spot on the court is not only notable, it is shattering glass ceilings for other young Black women, who will one day follow in her judicial footsteps.

.@StarJonesEsq shared with us how she made sure people knew Ketanji Brown Jackson's story. ❤️ https://t.co/tmBIeIEAX6 — SheKnows (@SheKnows) April 8, 2022

There is another thing the critics are failing to understand when it comes to Vogue as a publication — they traditionally align themselves with women’s issues, and that does include reproductive rights. With Justice Barrett siding with the conservatives to dismantle Roe v. Wade, it doesn’t make any sense at all for the magazine to highlight her accomplishments when a majority of the U.S. wants those rights protected.

Vogue‘s editor-in-chief Anna Wintour has since drawn a more distinct line when it comes to covering political figures . She told HuffPost, “I don’t think it’s a moment not to take a stand… I think you can’t be everything to everybody and I think it’s a time that we live in a world, as you would well know, of fake news… [and] those of us that work at Conde Nast believe that you have to stand up for what you believe in, and you have to take a point of view.” Vogue has taken a stance, and it’s never going to side with Justice Barrett’s point of view.

Before you go, click here to see women in politics you should know about right now.