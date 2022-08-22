Sofia Vergara Shared the First Photos From Sarah Hyland & Wells Adams’ Secret Summer Wedding

In case you missed it, Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams finally tied the knot, and everyone who knows them is over the moon! During their wedding, there were also a bunch of mini Modern Family reunion photos that we can’t stop smiling at! On Aug 20, Sofia Vergara posted a photo from Hyland’s secret wedding to Adams this weekend (and looking stunning, might we add!) She posted it with the caption, “Luv u @jessetyler @justinmikita ❤️🌞#wedding.”

Vergara posted the mini Modern Family reunion to her page, and it’s safe to say that everyone was losing it. In the photo, we see Vergara rocking a black-and-white Valentino gown, holding a glass of something delicious. Next to her, we see her former co-star Jesse Tyler and his husband Justin Mikita, both wearing dashing blue Paul Smith suits. Everyone looks so happy to be there on their loved one’s special day.

Speaking of Mikita, he also posted a super sweet snapshot of his love and Modern Family stars Ariel Winter and Nolan Gould. He posted the sweet group hug snapshot with the simple, loving caption, “family ❤️.”

Hyland and Adams’ wedding was basically a Modern Family reunion, and we can’t wait for more pics to keep popping up on our feeds!

So after postponing their wedding a couple of times due to COVID-19, Hyland and Adams wed in a private vineyard over the weekend. The pair met back in 2017 and got engaged two years later in July 2019.

