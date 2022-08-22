Paris Jackson Shows She Can Pull Off Any Style With This Otherworldly Gothic Photo

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Michael Jackson’s daughter Paris Jackson proved to her fans that not only can she rock the rocker chic look, but she is also a goddess in grunge-gothic wear as well!

On Aug 22, Paris uploaded a snapshot from her recent photoshoot with KVD Beauty, and it’s a sight to see! She uploaded the photo with the caption, “#KVDBeauty 🥀 #KVDAmbassador @kvdbeauty Everlasting Hyperlight Liquid Lipstick will be available on Sunday, August 21st online at Sephora and Ulta Beauty. (August 20th on KVDBEAUTY.COM).” She also tagged a slew of people that make the photoshoot possible, from hairstylist Franco Gobbi to Prop Stylist Assistant Nicole Theodorou.

You can see the photo HERE.

KVD Beauty Everlasting Hyperlight Vegan Transfer-Proof Liquid Lipstick $22.00 Buy now Sign Up

In the photo, we see Paris with her iconic, highlighted hair and dark, reddish makeup. She’s rocking a maroon and gray-colored outfit that’s giving us gothic vibes (and we love that we can see her many tattoos on her arms!) Yet again, Paris proves she’s the queen of rocker chic fashion, and really, any style she chooses.

Paris has worked with KVD multiple times, first partnering with them earlier this year with their Tattoo Liner, and now she’s working to promote their long-lasting liquid lippies. In an interview with Glamour UK, Jackson talked about why she chose to work continuously with KVD. “As a musician and performer, long-lasting wear is a must,” she said. “Makeup has always played a massive part in performing dating back to the days of KISS, or even earlier. You see, you can look at really any music video that’s ever played on MTV, and there’s always some kind of unique makeup look going on, regardless of the genre of music.”

Before you go, click here to see the net worth of 15 mega-rich celebrity kids.

