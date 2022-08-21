Jennifer Garner Was Seen Out With Two Very Important Men in Her Life During Bennifer’s Wedding Weekend

As many fans know, Jennifer Garner reportedly RSVP’ed “No” to her ex-husband Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s Georgia wedding this weekend. According to a Hollywood Life source, The 13 Going on 30 star is currently “hard at work on a project in Texas,” but she’s “totally supportive of her kids being there and is really positive in general about the whole thing.” Along with being hard at work, she’s spending quality time with two important men in her life, but reportedly in another state.

Through pictures acquired by TMZ, Garner was seen out at Sam’s Club in West Virginia on Saturday afternoon with her dad and her boyfriend John Miller, making it a doubly rare sighting! She was seen in good spirits, taking photos with fans and smiling with her two favorite men! She was also rocking a super-cute casual fit for the day.

Now, Garner isn’t the only one not going to Affleck and Lopez’s wedding. Reports came in that Affleck’s brother Casey Affleck wouldn’t be attending due to “parental obligations,” per People.

Garner and Ben were married from 2005 to 2018, welcoming three children together named Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10, who are reportedly all in attendance at their father’s second wedding. Ben and Lopez reconnected in 2021, eloping suddenly in July 2022. Despite what some fans theorize, Garner, Lopez, and Ben have been seen out numerous times, enjoying each other’s company and having fun with their huge, adorable blended family.

