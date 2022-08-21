Gabrielle Union Is Glowing in an Orange Bikini Alongside Dwyane Wade in These Steamy Vacay Pics

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade are truly living it up this summer. On Aug 19, Union posted a series of photos that is making everyone feel some type of way. She posted the steamy pics of her and her beau with the simple caption, “It’s begun. 🇪🇸🇪🇸🇪🇸🛥🛥🛥#WadeWorldTour2022.” You’re not ready for the beauty and sexiness that are these photos!

While on their trip to Mallorca, La Isla Bonita, Union and Wade didn’t waste a second capturing the moments! In the first photo, we see Union showing off her mega-watt smile and orange, reflective bikini as Wade simulates taking a big bite out of her! Then we get a cozy snapshot of the two, enjoying the most of their time together (and looking like glowing gods, might we add!)

Then we get a steamy smooch shot followed by another little PDA moment where Wade grabs Union’s booty while she’s laying back into him (smiling from ear to ear!) Then we end the post with a photo of Union and Wade having fun in the sun, with Union stealing the show in a vibrant ensemble.

So Union and Wade started dating back in 2008, after meeting a year prior when they co-hosted a Super Bowl party. They ended up marrying six years later on Aug 30, 2014.

Wade previously divulged to People how his marriage to Union remains so strong after all they’ve been through. “She is her own boss and has her own career, her own bank account and all that. That she has her own life and she allows me to live my life and be me, and she doesn’t try to stop my growth or change who I am.”

He added, “We both work very hard for our families, and we love that about each other. We love that we grind, we go for it, we work, but we still find time for our family and find time to spend time together and love each other.”

With her 2021 memoir, You Got Anything Stronger?, Union uncorks some hard truths about her life and experiences over the course of a decades-long career in Hollywood. The actress goes deep into her fertility struggle, her marriage to Wade, and her work in front of the camera. Pair this book with a glass of red wine, and you have yourself a night.

Image: Dey Street Books

