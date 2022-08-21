Prince William May Be Reuniting With Another Royal on His Trip to NYC Next Month

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

As many royal fans know, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are set to have the beloved Earthshot Prize Awards in Boston, MA, this upcoming Dec. Until then, William is headed to NYC in Sept. for the Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit, where he will address guests and get planning started for the awards ceremony just a few months down the line. Along with William, another royal couple will be in NYC at the same time! Any guesses?

Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary of Denmark will also be in NYC next month, per Gert’s Royals, to attend the United Nations General Assembly. They are set to work diligently to will launch Denmark’s candidacy for a seat on the U.N. Security Council.

Now Frederik and Mary have crossed paths with William multiple times in recent years. They went to the Royal Ascot in 2016, and, most recently, in 2021, when they were watching their country’s soccer teams face off in the Euro 2020 semi-finals. So a reunion is totally not out of the realm of possibility! If anything, they’re a bit overdue for a little reunion, and what better than NYC?

