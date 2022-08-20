Prince & Paris Jackson’s Latest (& Rare) Red Carpet Appearance Shows a Glimpse Into Their Strong Sibling Bond

This is not a drill: Michael Jackson’s two children Paris Jackson and Prince Jackson have made another super-rare red carpet appearance (and they looked amazing!)

It’s been a few months since Paris and Prince’s last red carpet sighting, and this one is even sweeter because they’re both seeming a lot more comfortable with the flashing cameras! On Aug 19, the siblings arrived at the 2022 Harold and Carole Pump Foundation Gala at the Beverly Hills Hotel to support the foundation, whose sole purpose is to “create awareness for the treatment and cure of cancer,” per their website. Everyone’s eyes lit up when they saw two of the Jackson kids on the red carpet, and the two showed their love and admiration for one another. See the sweet photos below!

Paris Jackson and Prince Jackson Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images.

Paris Jackson and Prince Jackson Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images.

For this event, Paris rocked her iconic, floral and flowy look. This time, she donned a detailed beige dress, a brown purse, and maroon Dr. Martens boots. She’s the definition of a rockstar fairy! Now Prince went for the classic, all-black suit but added a pop of color with his purple tie. Coolness and style just run in those veins! And can we talk about how they acted during the gala? It was so sweet.

The siblings arrived holding hands and were seen laughing, smiling, and having a good time throughout the night with one another!

The two have been seen at a lot more red carpet events this year than they have in the past. This year alone, they went to the 75th Tony Awards at New York City’s Radio City Music Hall and seeing the beloved musical called MJ: The Musical.

In a recent interview with the YouTube channel Tuna on Toast with Stryker, Paris revealed that her and Prince were “raised like twins.” She added, “We’re so close in age, we grew up with the same teacher through each grade. [We were] treated like twins, so I think we have a bit of telepathy there.”

So Paris is the second oldest of the bunch, with Michael Joseph Jackson, Jr. (“Prince”) being less than one year older. They also have a younger half-brother named Prince Michael Jackson II (“Bigi”), who was born in 2002. Now in a previous episode of Unfiltered, she revealed that she and her brothers also consider Omer Bhatti to be their oldest brother, who is the son of their childhood nanny.

Before you go, click here to see photos of Michael Jackson’s kids over the years.

