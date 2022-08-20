Lisa Rinna Shows Off Every Curve As She Wows Fans With a Confident Bikini Photo

Once again, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna has turned up the heat on our Instagram timelines with another confident, glamorous bikini photo. On Aug 19, Rinna posted a photo that had everyone’s jaws dropping. She posted a lakeside photo with the cheeky caption, “🌞 out 🌭 out.”

In the photo, we see Rinna hunched over, showing off every gorgeous curve of hers for her fans to fawn over. She’s rocking a jet-black bikini with a matching sunhat, with the water behind her giving an amazing, scenic backdrop. Many fans and friends commented a bunch of heart emojis, fire emojis, and comments like “#nextlevel” and “🔥 Um wow 🔥.”

Now, this isn’t the first time Rinna has sizzled our timelines with a stunning bikini photo, and we sure hope it won’t be her last!

Along with stripping down for some sultry bikini snapshots, she also has another way to boost her confidence. Despite starring in RHOBH, Rinna is pretty private about her self-care routines and how she boosts her confidence. But she did give one detail: and it’s all thanks to her wigs! In a previous interview with People, she talked about her confidence booster, saying, “I’m telling you, the wigs have been so much fun!”

“I throw a wig on and honey, I just walk through that door with confidence,” she added. “It’s amazing. I love what a wig does. They’ve been such a great form of expression for me.”

