Bruce Willis’ Daughter Rumer Celebrates Her 34th Birthday With a Series of Picturesque & Radiant Bikini Photos

Bruce Willis’ daughter Rumer Willis just posted a series of photos for her birthday that show she’s truly in her best era yet.

On Aug 16, for her 34th birthday, Rumer posted a series of photos from a recent photoshoot that are the definition of ethereal. Rumer posted a series of selfies with the caption, “Feeling so grateful and lucky and insanely happy…..☀️,” followed by crediting the magazine and photographer she worked with, “These are from a fun shoot I did with @thehouse_magazine house_magazine shot by @janaschuessler.”

In the first photo, we see her red locks flowing in the wind as she stares off into the distance, wearing only high-waisted jeans. Then for the next two photos, we see her rocking a colorful, knitted bikini, and we are truly mesmerized by the shots! We then end the post with a glamorous shot of Rumer looking fabulous in a floral dress in the mountains.

So can see take a minute to talk about how stunning she looks in this photoshoot? She looks so at peace and confident.

In an essay penned for Glamour, Rumer talked about her struggles with confidence and how she started exuding it. “’Comparison is the thief of joy.’ I read that quote the other day, and it is so true. When you grow up in the public eye the way that I did, everyone’s looking at you and waiting for you to do something crazy or say something wrong or have a meltdown. I was constantly bullied because of my looks, so I struggled a lot with my body image,” she said.

The Sorority Row star added that trying new things, especially things that scare you, can change so much. “When you conquer something you didn’t think you could do, energy and confidence radiate out of you, and that’s more beautiful than if you were skinny or had the perfect face.”

Happy belated birthday, Rumer!

