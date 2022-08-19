Nicole Kidman & Keith Urban Showed Up to a Children’s Hospital & Gave Young Patients a Day They’ll Never Forget

Keith Urban took some very important time off from his tour to go visit Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt in Nashville, Tennessee on Wednesday, and he brought wife Nicole Kidman along for the ride. The A-list couple didn’t just greet all of the young patients, they made sure to make it extra special for everyone involved.

The hospital shared highlights of Kidman and Urban’s visit, which included a Q & A session with the kids, an interview with Seacrest Studios (part of Ryan Seacrest’s charitable organization), and a performance from the country singer. The adorable video showed how invested the couple was in making it a day the patients will never forget. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt was equally as grateful for their appearance, judging from their caption. “We were so fortunate to have @keithurban and @nicolekidman visit us yesterday in Seacrest Studios,” they wrote. “Thank you both for all the special moments with our patients and for brightening the day for all of us!”

Even on a day of charity, the Hollywood couple looked so loved up and having the best time together after 16 years of marriage. Kidman shared why she will go to the ends of the earth to “do anything for that man.” After her father, Dr. Antony Kidman, died in 2014, Urban didn’t leave her side. “When you have your partner who just literally carries you through a tough time … Oh, he’s been amazing to me,” Kidman told Ellen DeGeneres. “To have my husband to step up in that way, it makes me cry.”

That’s why Kidman and Urban seem so connected (even with the paparazzi). Their united front is real — and so is their love.

