Olivia Wilde & Harry Styles Look More Smitten Than Ever in NYC Amid Jason Sudeikis Custody Battle

For anyone who thought Olivia Wilde’s relationship with Harry Styles wouldn’t last, the couple is here to prove everyone wrong. The dynamic duo was spotted in New York City looking very much in love as they exited the Italian eatery, Rubirosa, on Thursday night.

The paparazzi were waiting for the two of them after they finished their meal. The 28-year-old singer led the way while wearing a white lace shirt, brown pants, and a black face mask (he has to stay safe with his Madison Square Garden residency ahead) while Wilde was a few steps behind him. The 38-year-old director wore a navy-blue t-shirt tucked into a blue-and-white-print skirt. The cutest moment was when Styles turned around, reaching with his hand to grab hers so that she was safe from the throngs of photographers.

Harry Styles, Olivia Wilde MEGA.

Wilde is currently dealing with her very public child custody case with ex Jason Sudeikis. He served her legal documents while she was onstage at Cinema Con in April and presenting her upcoming film, Don’t Worry Darling. Even though the Ted Lasso star swears, via his rep, that he “had no prior knowledge of the time or place that the envelope would have been delivered,” Wilde isn’t taking his word for that. She’s hitting back that Sudeikis had ill-intent from the get-go. “The fact that Jason would embarrass me professionally and put our personal conflict on public display in this manner is extremely contrary to our children’s best interests,” she wrote in court papers obtained by the Daily Mail.

Harry Styles, Olivia Wilde MEGA.

Despite that conflict, Wilde and Styles are still going strong. Not only is she supporting him during his concert dates, but the couple will also be front and center as the press push begins for the film that brought them together in the first place — and they are red-carpet ready.

Before you go, click here to see all the celebrities in relationships with older women.