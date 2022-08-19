Jennifer Garner Reportedly Turned Down an Invitation to Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez’s Second Wedding

While Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are walking down the aisle for the second time this year at his Riceboro, Georgia estate, Jennifer Garner will be far away from the festivities. That doesn’t mean Bennifer excluded her from their big day — they extended an invitation — but Affleck’s ex-wife declined their kind gesture.

While we will never really know if she would have attended if her calendar was open, Garner does have a great excuse for not being there. The Yes Day star is currently “hard at work on a project in Texas,” but she’s “totally supportive of her kids being there and is really positive in general about the whole thing,” according to a Hollywood Life source. This isn’t a bad blood situation at all — in fact, the two Jennifers get along rather well.

Jennifer Garner and her boyfriend, John Miller, were spotted getting their fitness on in this rare LA outing together. https://t.co/n8yL4k29kQ — SheKnows (@SheKnows) August 9, 2022

Fans have seen the blended family, with his kids Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 11, and Lopez’s 14-year-old twins, Max and Emme, merging in a very public way over the last year. Their outings always seem to have some configuration of J.Lo and Affleck’s kids — and that puts Garner at ease because “there is nothing more important to her than her kids’ happiness.” Remember, the 50-year-old actress was carrying a lot of the domestic burden when Affleck was struggling with his sobriety. She had to be a supermom while still trying to help her children’s father amid their divorce.

Affleck knows how much Garner has supported him, even when she probably didn’t want to — she was always by his side. “Ben will always consider Jennifer family so of course, he extended an invitation,” the insider added. “Plus, Jennifer and Jen have become closer so J.Lo was fully supportive of inviting the mother of his kids.” It sounds like it’s an ideal situation for all involved because it’s going to make the co-parenting situation stronger and healthier than it already is. In the end, it’s a big win for all five of their kids.

Before you go, click here to see a complete timeline of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s relationship.