Bruce Willis’ Ex Demi Moore & Wife Emma Heming Are Teaming Up For a Sexy Swimsuit Campaign

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Demi Moore and Bruce Willis had their ups and downs over the years, but they’ve always tried to find a way to come back together, not only for their three kids, Rumer, 34, Scout, 31, and Tallulah, 28, but for their entire blended family. That includes Willis’ second wife Emma Heming and their two kids, Evelyn, 8, and Mabel, 10.

So it was no surprise when Heming posted a beautiful shot of herself on her Instagram Story, wearing one of Moore’s firework-print swimsuits from her Andie Swim collection. The 44-year-old former model gave a sweet smile to the camera while showing off her athletic body and beachy waves. She wrote, “Loving my @demimoore x @andieswim,” and added a link to the $155 vintage-inspired Marseilles piece. It shows what a united front the entire family is — there is support for their personal and professional pursuits.

Emma Heming Emma Heming/Instagram.

The adults and the kids are often seen commenting with loving words on each other’s social media pages, they’ve all left the drama from Moore and Willis’ divorce, and her subsequent battle with addiction behind them. Now, it’s about coming together as a family to surround the former action star with affection as he deals with his aphasia diagnosis, which is a disorder that affects a person’s ability to communicate.

The Marseilles $155 Buy now Sign Up

Heming’s post comes on the heels of Moore’s own smoldering snapshots for the Andie Swim collection. The 59-year-old actress paired with the fashion company because its mission is to “uplift women” and help them feel fabulous “in and out of the water.” Moore praised the company, “Working directly with the Andie team to create meaningful swim pieces influenced by my penchant for vintage fashion, while keeping in mind women at every stage of their lives, was an inspiring and fulfilling experience.” With Heming helping to promote her husband’s ex-wife’s line, it shows how they root for each other’s success in such a kind way.

Before you go, click here to see celebrity women over 50 whose bikini photos are blowing our minds.