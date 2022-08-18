Diane von Furstenberg Is ‘Trying to Own It’ in This Swimsuit Selfie at 75 & We Think She’s Nailing It

Diane von Furstenberg has inspired millions of women to wear her iconic wrap dresses, and now, she’s hoping to influence them when it comes to aging. At the age of 75, the fashion designer is staying strong and looking fit — even though she thinks taking selfies is a bit awkward.

Standing in front of a mirror, wearing a stunning red one-piece swimsuit, von Furstenberg got all of the right angles for her snapshot. Her hair dried in beachy waves as she held up her smartphone to take her photo. She showed off her humorous side with her caption, writing, “Selfie at 75 ? Trying to own it and 2 hours of daily swimming helps ! I know I should smile but I feel stupid smiling at myself ! Gratitude.” It’s OK, Diane, you should only smile if you’re feeling it in the moment.

The fashion designer may not be down with the selfie, but she has naturally embraced social media. “Yes, I always joke that I’m happy I’m old enough to have been to Studio 54 and young enough to be part of the digital revolution,” she told Good Housekeeping. “I love it. You have all this access and so much power!” That has allowed her to share her A-list travel adventures and legendary career with several generations — and there is definitely a message she wants to get across to Millennials and Gen Z.

“Ageing means living, right? And if you live and you’re aged, it means you have a past, and if you’re okay with your past and have lived it fully, then it’s okay,” she advised. At 75, von Furstenberg is looking fabulous and reminding us to take advantage of every moment life has to offer.

Before you go, click here to see all the celebrity women who have spoken out about ageism.