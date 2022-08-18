Alexis Bledel & Vincent Kartheiser File for Divorce After 8 Years of a Very Private Marriage

Alexis Bledel and Vincent Kartheiser were always an off-the-radar Hollywood couple, they kept their courtship, marriage, and child away from the spotlight as much as possible. So the news, reported by Us Weekly, that the Titans star had filed for divorce on Aug. 10 came as a surprise because they are rarely in the headlines, to begin with.

After meeting on the set of Mad Men in 2012, where she played his troubled mistress Beth Dawe to his mischievous Pete Campbell, the couple became inseparable and got engaged in 2013. When it came time for their wedding in 2014, they kept it a “small and intimate family affair” in Ojai away from the prying eyes of the paparazzi, per an Us Weekly source. That same philosophy carried over to when they had their son in 2015 — fans didn’t even find out they were parents until Bledel’s former Gilmore Girls co-star, Scott Patterson, dished about their parenthood journeys.

“She’s really blossomed as a woman and now she’s a proud new mother and married and happy,” he told Glamour in 2016. “We’re comparing notes because my son [Nick, born July 2014] is about a year and a half older than her young son. I’m showing her photos and videos and what to expect. We’re just really enjoying each other’s company.” But perhaps there were hints that something was amiss when the 40-year-old actress suddenly dropped out of the fifth season of The Handmaid’s Tale at the last minute. It seemed like there was more to the story when she announced, “After much thought, I felt I had to step away from The Handmaid’s Tale at this time.” No further information was divulged, but it makes sense that she might want to stay close to home for her son when there is so much upheaval in their personal lives going on.

Bledel and Kartheiser haven’t made a public statement, and we wouldn’t be surprised if they keep their lips sealed — not only for themselves but for their son’s much-deserved privacy.

