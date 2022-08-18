Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
Smile more, stress less alt

optional screen reader

Newsletters

optional screen reader

Newsletters

optional screen reader

Alexis Bledel & Vincent Kartheiser File for Divorce After 8 Years of a Very Private Marriage

Kristyn Burtt
****File Photo*** ALEXIS BLEDEL WEDS VINCENT Plus Icon
Vincent Kartheiser, Alexis Bledel BT1/MEGA.
Alexis Bledel & Vincent Kartheiser Divorce
Alexis Bledel & Vincent Kartheiser Divorce
Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet
SEPTEMBER 23rd 2020: Gigi Hadid and
View Gallery 49 Images

Alexis Bledel and Vincent Kartheiser were always an off-the-radar Hollywood couple, they kept their courtship, marriage, and child away from the spotlight as much as possible. So the news, reported by Us Weekly, that the Titans star had filed for divorce on Aug. 10 came as a surprise because they are rarely in the headlines, to begin with.

After meeting on the set of Mad Men in 2012, where she played his troubled mistress Beth Dawe to his mischievous Pete Campbell, the couple became inseparable and got engaged in 2013. When it came time for their wedding in 2014, they kept it a “small and intimate family affair” in Ojai away from the prying eyes of the paparazzi, per an Us Weekly source. That same philosophy carried over to when they had their son in 2015 — fans didn’t even find out they were parents until Bledel’s former Gilmore Girls co-star, Scott Patterson, dished about their parenthood journeys.

“She’s really blossomed as a woman and now she’s a proud new mother and married and happy,” he told Glamour in 2016. “We’re comparing notes because my son [Nick, born July 2014] is about a year and a half older than her young son. I’m showing her photos and videos and what to expect. We’re just really enjoying each other’s company.” But perhaps there were hints that something was amiss when the 40-year-old actress suddenly dropped out of the fifth season of The Handmaid’s Tale at the last minute. It seemed like there was more to the story when she announced, “After much thought, I felt I had to step away from The Handmaid’s Tale at this time.” No further information was divulged, but it makes sense that she might want to stay close to home for her son when there is so much upheaval in their personal lives going on.

Bledel and Kartheiser haven’t made a public statement, and we wouldn’t be surprised if they keep their lips sealed — not only for themselves but for their son’s much-deserved privacy.

Before you go, click here to see celebrities who fight hard to keep their partners and kids away from paparazzi.

George Clooney, Amal Clooney, Katie Holmes

optional screen reader

Leave a Comment

More Stories from Entertainment

Icon Link Plus Icon

SheKnows is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 SheMedia, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad